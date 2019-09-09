Sharks Players Hold Pair of #GilroyStrong Fundraisers

A group of San Jose Sharks players, led by Logan Couture, organized a twinbill #GilroyStrong fundraiser Monday night to assist victims of the July 28 Garlic Festival mass shooting.

Joining Couture were Tomas Hertl, Brenden Dillon, Kevin Labanc and Erik Karlsson, as well as former Sharks stars Jonathan Cheechoo and Jamie Baker, according to the Sharks. The team's radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky also was on hand.

The group signed autographs for about 90 minutes at the Veterans Memorial Building on Sixth Street then held a benefit dinner at the Milias Restaurant on Monterey Road, where the owners, Adam Sanchez and Ann Zyburra, offered to donate all proceeds to the Gilroy Foundation, the team said.

Three people were killed and 17 were injured after a gunman opened fire as the Garlic Festival was wrapping up its three-day run at Christmas Hill Park.

Previously, the Sharks organization donated $10,000 to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation to help victims of the shooting, the team said. It also plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from Sharks Fan Fest on Sept. 22 to the SVCF in support of the shooting victims.