Sharks Score Season-High Seven Goals, Blow Out Blackhawks

Sharks players celebrate one of the team's seven goals Thursday night against the Blackhawks. (March 1, 2018)

SAN JOSE -- Joe Pavelski scored twice and the San Jose Sharks reached a season high in goals in a 7-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Logan Couture, Timo Meier, Kevin LaBanc, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Sharks, who won their second straight at home after dropping three in a row on the road.

Artem Anisimov and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Blackhawks, who lost their seventh straight road game while allowing their most goals this season, matching the seven New Jersey scored on Nov. 12.

Martin Jones stopped 32 shots for San Jose.

J-F Berube gave up six goals on 28 shots through the second period before he was pulled. Anton Forsberg allowed a goal in the first three minutes of the third period.

Anisimov gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the third minute of play, the result of crisp passing from both Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane.

Pavelski tied it midway through the first period, taking a short pass from Brent Burns and burying it into the net.

Couture scored four minutes later and the rout was on. Pavelski scored the fifth goal midway through the second, his 49th career multi-goal game.

The sixth goal came with two seconds left in the second. Berube caught the puck but couldn't hang on. Vlasic came around and fired a shot off the back of Berube's pads and into the net.

Jones blocked Anthony Duclair's penalty shot with five minutes left to play. Schmaltz scored in the final minute.

NOTES: Couture scored his 206th goal with the Sharks, matching Owen Nolan for fourth all-time. ... Matthew Highmore made his NHL debut, the fifth Blackhawks player to make his debut this season. ... Pavelski has a 9-game point streak against the Blackhawks. ... The Sharks have not scored on the power play over their last 11 games. ... Anisimov has four goals over his past six games.