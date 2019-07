A shark is seen in the water off the coast of Half Moon Bay on Thursday. (July 11, 2019)

Sharks were spotted Thursday afternoon off the coast of Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The sharks could be seen from the Ritz Carlton hotel to Pillar Point Harbor, sheriff's officials said.

Multiple aircraft along the San Mateo County coast spotted the sharks, sheriff's officials said, and they urged people in the area to use caution.