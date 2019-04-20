PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 15: A general view as a fire broke out Notre-Dame Cathedral on April 15, 2019 in Paris, France. The cause is yet unknown but officials said it was possibly linked to ongoing renovation work. (Photo by Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images)

At the Easter Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Light, the Cathedral Choir will sing the "Victimae Paschali Laudes" using sheet music received directly from the choir organist at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The Mass, to be celebrated by Oakland Diocese by Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sunday at the downtown Oakland cathedral, at 2121 Harrison St. at Grand Avenue.

"You cannot hear it at Notre Dame this year due to the tragic fire, but you will hear it in Oakland," Barber said Saturday in a news release. "The beauty of Notre Dame Cathedral, transmitted through their music, survives in our city."

Artifacts Saved From Notre Dame Blaze

This will be the fifth consecutive year this music will be performed as part of the Oakland cathedral's Easter service.

"Victimae Paschali Laudes" is the sequence hymn for Easter Day, designed to be sung or chanted before the proclamation of the Gospel. It tells the story of death and life in which Christ reconciles humanity to God the Father. It also tells of Mary Magdalene, who, upon finding the empty tomb of the risen Christ, proclaimed, "Christ my hope has arisen."

The Cathedral of Christ the Light is the home cathedral of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland, serving Alameda and Contra Costa Counties and including approximately 400,000 Catholics in 84 parishes.