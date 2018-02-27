NBC File image.

A shelter-in-place has been issued in Pittsburg's Parkside Manor neighborhood due to a hazardous chemicals emergency, officials said.

The incident is reported between Andrew and Jimno avenues, and North Parkside Drive and 17th Street.

Randy Sawyer with the Contra Costa Health Services said the railroad cars are involved in the incident. One of the railroad cars was carrying sodium sulfide.

Sawyer said it is believed residual material in the car, owned by BNSF Railroad, is leaking and causing a very strong odor in the area.

It is unclear when the incident will be resolved.

No other information was immediately available.