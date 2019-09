Marin County Sheriff's Office has ordered a shelter-in-place late Thursday afternoon for residents in Strawberry while deputies respond to a person who barricaded themselves inside a home.

The shelter-in-place order is for residents on N. Knoll Road. Deputies are in the area and are working to get the individual to come out of the residence.

Strawberry is an unincorporated community in Marin County.

No other information was immediately available.