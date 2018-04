A Sacramento sheriff's deputy's vehicle reportedly hit a protester at the Stephon Clark rally in Sacramento Saturday night.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A Sacramento sheriff's deputy's vehicle reportedly hit a protester at the Stephon Clark rally in Sacramento Saturday night.

Officer Michael Bradley of South Sacramento California Highway Patrol confirmed someone sustained minor injuries from the collision near 65th and Florin.

Witnesses say they saw a woman leave in an ambulance shortly after the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

Protesters Flood Sacramento After Deadly Police Shooting