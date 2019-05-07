Sherman Says Bosa's Twitter Posts Aren't a Big Deal

Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, drafted No. 2 overall, is now with the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa made news before the draft when he deleted some of his Twitter posts. Some had praised President Trump. Another took a shot at former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Some posts and likes were seen as insensitive toward African-Americans.

After the 49ers drafted him second overall, Bosa, a defensive end from Ohio State, apologized for some of his tweets and said he had made some "insensitive decisions."

Now, Niners cornerback Richard Sherman says his new teammates aren’t likely to hold Bosa’s social media activity against him.

"One thing about football is that nobody really cares what you say if you can play," Sherman told Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. "At the end of the day, I think a guy that has played with African-Americans his whole life – not saying he can’t be racist – but they know how to maneuver around African-Americans."

When the 49ers did their research on Bosa before the draft, general manager John Lynch said they were told by players and coaches at Ohio State that Bosa was a well-liked and respected teammate.

Sherman says if that’s the case, Bosa will be welcomed.

"If he can play, he can play," Sherman told Biderman. "If he can’t play, he won’t be here. But at the end of the day, that’s all that matters in football. Is he getting sacks on Sunday? Is he helping our team? Is he being a good teammate? Those are things that matter. Now if he’s a bad teammate, that’s something we’ll address."