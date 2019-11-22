Sherman and 49ers Defensive Backs Face Major Test

Niners cornerback Richard Sherman (above) likely will be matched up often against Packers standout receiver Davante Adams Sunday night. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Through 10 games, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has had a terrific season.

The 31-year-old three-time All-Pro has allowed just 21 receptions on 39 targets, according to the analytic website Pro Football Focus, has three interceptions and 10 passes defensed. Most of the time, too, Sherman locks on to the top opposing wide receiver. Now that he's fully fit for the first time in three seasons, Sherman is playing like the star he was in Seattle.

But Sherman will likely face one of his toughest tests of the season Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. With veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing to skilled wideout Davante Adams, the Packers feature one of the best passing attacks in the NFL.

Rodgers has thrown for 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season and ranks 10th in passing yards (271.8 yards per game), with a 102.7 quarterback rating.

Adams, in his sixth year out of Fresno State, is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. In the Packers’ most recent game, a win over Carolina, Adams hooked up with Rodgers seven times for 118 yards. Against the Eagles in September, Adams had 10 catches for 180 yards. And, the last time the 49ers and Packers met, in 2018, Adams torched the Niners for 10 catches, 132 yards and two TDs.

So, if the 9-1 49ers want to come out on top against the 8-2 Packers on national TV, Sherman will have to shut down Adams and take away Rodgers’ best receiver. Sherman knows it won’t be easy.

"I think he has a really quick release," Sherman told reporters this week, in assessing Green Bay’s longtime quarterback. "He can get the ball out from anywhere, any position, body position, he can be leaning, he can be back foot, he can be tripping, he can be on the ground almost and he can flick it 70 yards and put it on a dime, so he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play this game."

Sunday night’s matchup with the Packers starts a tough, three-game stretch for the 49ers, who take on the Ravens and Saints the following two weeks.

Sunday’s game is set for a 5:20 kickoff. The 49ers are three-point favorites, according to oddsmakers.