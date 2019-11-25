Students at St. Mary's College are demanding changes after a terrifying scare on campus last week. Jodi Hernandez reports.

A social media post that included photos of guns and the college led to texts and reports that an active shooter was on campus last Thursday. Students said it took the school far too long to tell them it was a hoax.

The post spread quickly leading many to think an active shooter was on campus. It prompted classes to go on lockdown and students to hide under their desks.

Students on Monday held a protest demanding change. They say better safety measures are needed not just for active shootings situations, but for fires and power outages.

The college president told students the university is listening. He acknowledged communications glitches and pledged to improve things.

"I wanted to come out and hear and let students know we do care about their safety and security is key to us," St. Mary's College President James Donahue said.