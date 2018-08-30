Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Northbound I-680 - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Northbound I-680

By Diana San Juan

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area

    Northbound lanes on Interstate 680 from Alum Rock Avenue to Berryessa Road are closed as officials investigate a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in San Jose.

    A man sustained at least one gunshot wound in the back after his car was reportedly shot at multiple times while driving on the highway.

    California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene investigating the incident.

    The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

    A woman was also in the vehicle, she was not injured.

    No additional information was immediately available.

