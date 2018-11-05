Shooting at San Rafael Detox Center Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

Authorities work near the scene of a triple shooting in San Rafael. (Nov. 5, 2018)

One person has died and two others were transported to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a detox center in San Rafael early Monday, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspected shooter fled from the scene and remains at large, but the immediate area surrounding the Helen Vine Detox Center located at 301 Smith Ranch Rd. is secure, according to Sgt. Michael Brovelli.

The victims were identified as two men and one woman, Brovelli said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The status of the other two victims was not immediately known, according to Brovelli.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting, Brovelli said.

Further information was not immediately available.

