Freeway Shooting Temporarily Shuts Down Interstate 580 - NBC Bay Area
Freeway Shooting Temporarily Shuts Down Interstate 580

No one was injured in the shooting, but the vehicle that was shot at was struck, according to the CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 54 minutes ago

    Authorities investigate a freeway shooting in the East Bay. (Sept. 17, 2018)

    A car-to-car shooting temporarily blocked westbound Interstate 580 at Interstate 238 in the East Bay Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred around 12:25 a.m. on westbound Interstate 580 near 164th Avenue, but the vehicle that was shot at was struck, the CHP reported.

    The suspect vehicle was described as a white early 2000s station wagon, according to the CHP.

    Authorities closed westbound Interstate 580 at Interstate 238 to look for evidence, but they did not find any evidence on the freeway, according to the CHP.

    The connector ramp from Interstate 238 to westbound Interstate 580 was also temporarily closed during the investigation, according to the CHP.

