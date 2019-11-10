One Person Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Vallejo

A person was confirmed dead after an officer involved shooting in Vallejo took place Sunday, authorities confirmed.
The Vallejo Police Department responded to calls of a shooting on the 500 block of Fairgrounds Drive at 5:25 p.m.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was later confirmed dead at the scene.
According to Vallejo PD, the other party involved in the shooting was an off-duty Richmond Police officer.
Vallejo Police Department and Solano County District Attorney's office are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.