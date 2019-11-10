One Person Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Vallejo - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

One Person Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Witness Say Shooting in Vallejo Left One Person Dead

    Witness say a shooting took place and killed a person in Vallejo. (Published 49 minutes ago)

    A person was confirmed dead after an officer involved shooting in Vallejo took place Sunday, authorities confirmed. 

    The Vallejo Police Department responded to calls of a shooting on the 500 block of Fairgrounds Drive at 5:25 p.m. 

    Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was later confirmed dead at the scene. 

    According to Vallejo PD, the other party involved in the shooting was an off-duty Richmond Police officer. 

    Vallejo Police Department and Solano County District Attorney's office are investigating the incident. 

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices