One Person Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Vallejo

A person was confirmed dead after an officer involved shooting in Vallejo took place Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The Vallejo Police Department responded to calls of a shooting on the 500 block of Fairgrounds Drive at 5:25 p.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was later confirmed dead at the scene.

According to Vallejo PD, the other party involved in the shooting was an off-duty Richmond Police officer.

Vallejo Police Department and Solano County District Attorney's office are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.