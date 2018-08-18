Shooting in Berkeley Leaves Three Injured

Two men were seriously injured and another suffered a minor injury after being shot in San Pablo Park in South Berkeley Saturday afternoon.

Officers reported to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. and upon arrival discovered three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, two were sent to the emergency room.

Information on the suspect is unknown but officials say it was likely a passing car who fired into a group of people at the park.

Officers are still at the scene investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.