Shooting in Berkeley Leaves Three Injured

By Diana San Juan

Published 34 minutes ago

    Police investigate a shooting at San Pablo Park in South Berkeley Saturday afternoon.

    Two men were seriously injured and another suffered a minor injury after being shot in San Pablo Park in South Berkeley Saturday afternoon.

    Officers reported to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. and upon arrival discovered three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, two were sent to the emergency room.

    Information on the suspect is unknown but officials say it was likely a passing car who fired into a group of people at the park.

    Officers are still at the scene investigating the incident.

    No additional information was immediately available.

