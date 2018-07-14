Shooting on I-80 in Berkeley Leaves Three People Injured: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Shooting on I-80 in Berkeley Leaves Three People Injured: CHP

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC Bay Area

    Three people were shot on a highway in Berkeley early Saturday morning, law enforcement officials said.

    The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of gunfire around 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound I-80 highway at Gilman Street exit.

    An investigation initially closed all down all three lanes of the highway but they have since been reopened. Officers were seen canvasing the lanes for evidence.

    Investigators are at the hospital and trying to get more information from the victims.

    No other information was immediately available.

