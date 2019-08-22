Silicon Valley Pride Featuring Macy Gray Set for This Weekend - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Silicon Valley Pride Featuring Macy Gray Set for This Weekend

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published Aug 22, 2019 at 11:01 PM | Updated at 11:06 PM PDT on Aug 22, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Better Sleep = Better Grades
    Meera Fox / Getty Images
    File photo.

    Silicon Valley Pride is set to take place this weekend with 15,000 visitors expected to descend on the South Bay to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

    Events for the 44th annual Pride celebration begin Saturday at Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park with a theme of “diversity in action.” The Pride parade, headlined by Macy Gray and Rupaul’s Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly, will take place Sunday in downtown San Jose.

    This year is also the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots—a series of violent demonstrations against a police raid in New York City. It will be remembered as part of a 70’s-themed disco party Saturday night.

    One of the event’s organizers said it’s important for everyone to reflect and remember the landmark moment in LGBTQ history.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices