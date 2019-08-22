Meera Fox / Getty Images File photo.

Silicon Valley Pride is set to take place this weekend with 15,000 visitors expected to descend on the South Bay to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Events for the 44th annual Pride celebration begin Saturday at Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park with a theme of “diversity in action.” The Pride parade, headlined by Macy Gray and Rupaul’s Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly, will take place Sunday in downtown San Jose.

This year is also the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots—a series of violent demonstrations against a police raid in New York City. It will be remembered as part of a 70’s-themed disco party Saturday night.

One of the event’s organizers said it’s important for everyone to reflect and remember the landmark moment in LGBTQ history.