Evening accident along SB HWY 101 sends two people to the hospital. The incident required firefighters to use extrication equipment. Crews routinely train and practice for situations just like this one. Crews from SMFD and @marincountyfire worked the scene. @CHPMarin pic.twitter.com/DKNnF8AwF8

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday after they were involved in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 101.

The California Highway Patrol were at the scene along with the Southern Marin Fire Department who had to use extrication equipment to assist.

The vehicle reportedly spun out and hit a pole just before the Robin Williams Tunnel.

A sig alert was issued around 7 p.m. but lanes southbound lanes reopened an hour later.

No additional information was immediately available.