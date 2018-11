A sinkhole opened up on Highway 101 in South San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the CHP says. (Nov. 27, 2018)

A sinkhole opened up on southbound Highway 101 in South San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, causing a huge backup on the busy Peninsula artery, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sinkhole was in the No. 4 lane on southbound 101 south of Grand Avenue. The two right lanes were closed, and Caltrans engineers were called to the scene, the CHP said.

No further details were available.