Berkeley police take six suspected laptop thieves into custody Saturday night. (Feb. 18, 2018)

Berkeley police made several arrests over the weekend in their crackdown on laptop computer thefts across the city.

The Berkeley Police Department released photos of six people being taken into custody on suspicion of targeting people with laptops at coffee shops in recent months.

The department stationed undercover officers at cafes on Saturday night and made the arrests after watching the thieves run off with people's computers.

The suspects were not immediately identified.