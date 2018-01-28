Six Injured After Car Smashes Into Bakery Near Sebastopol - NBC Bay Area
North Bay

North Bay

Six Injured After Car Smashes Into Bakery Near Sebastopol

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Firefighters work the scene where a car smashed into a bakery near Sebastopol on Sunday. (Jan. 28, 2018)

    Six people were injured Sunday after a vehicle smashed into a bekry in Sebastopol, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at the Wild Flour Bread, 140 Bohemian Highway, between Sebastapol and Occidental after an elderly driver mistook the accelerator for the brake, the CHP said.

    One person suffered moderate injuries and was driven to a hospital by a spouse; five others had minor injuries and were treated at the scene, the CHP said. All six were patrons of the bakery.

    There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, the CHP said, and no other injuries were reported.

