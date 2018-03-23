Six Juvenile Suspects Arrested in San Jose Carjacking: Police - NBC Bay Area
Six Juvenile Suspects Arrested in San Jose Carjacking: Police

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago

    Google Maps
    Google Maps location of Edgestone Circle in San Jose.

    Six juvenile suspects were arrested early Friday morning after police said they stole a car in San Jose.

    One male suspect, armed with a gun, took the victim's vehicle on Edgestone Circle and drove off with five other suspects, police said. 

    Police later located the stolen vehicle in the area of Coe and Bird Avenue, where they initiated a pursuit. California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit from SJPD after the vehicle entired Highway 280 at Bird Avenue.

    The vehicle later took the Hacienda exit and ran off the road way where the vehicle crashed. It was unclear whether any of the six suspects were injured.

