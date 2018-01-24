Sleepy Warriors Wake Up in Second Half, Run Past Knicks

OAKLAND -- The Warriors overcame a languid first half Tuesday night with a potent third quarter behind Stephen Curry and came away with a 123-112 victory over the Knicks at Oracle Arena.
Curry scored a game-high 32 points, with 17 coming in the third quarter. Kevin Durant totaled 14 points and added a career-high 14 assists but was ejected after receiving his second technical foul with 2:50 remaining in the game.
Zaza Pachulia scored 13 points, and Draymond Green and David West added 12 apiece.
The Warriors (38-10) outscored the Knicks 25-12 on fast-break points and outscored their reserves 43-31.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: As good as Curry was in the third and as solid as was Durant’s double-double, there aren’t many games in which the Warriors get 33 points out of their three-center rotation.
Pachulia’s line: 13 points (5-of-6 shooting from the field, 3-of-3 from the line), four rebounds and a steal. He played 14 minutes and finished plus-3.
West’s line: 12 points (5-of-6 from the field, 2-of-2 from the line), four rebounds, four assists. He played 15 minutes and finished plus-16.
Kevon Looney’s line: 8 points (4-of-5 shooting), four rebounds and one assist. He played 15 minutes and finished plus-2.
TURNING POINT: After a 3-pointer by Knicks guard Jarrett Jack tied the game at 69-69 with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors answered with a 19-6 run, taking an 88-75 lead on a free throw by Curry with 4:24 left in the quarter.
The Warriors took a 95-86 lead into the fourth, and New York got no closer than 10 in the fourth over final 12 minutes.
INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Jordan Bell (L ankle sprain) was listed as out.
Knicks: F Kyle O’Quinn (L calf contusion) and F Kristaps Porzingis (L knee irritation) were listed as out.
WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to action Thursday night at Oracle Arena, where they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with tipoff scheduled for 7:35.