One person has died and two people were rescued after a small aircraft crashed near the Palo Alto Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Palo Alto Fire Department.

There were three people aboard the plane, which crashed approximately 40 feet offshore, fire officials said. Two female victims were rescued and transported to Stanford Trauma Center. The 60-year-old male pilot who was stuck inside the aircraft has died, fire officials said.

The extent of the injuries were unknown but officials said one woman was on the wing of the plane and walked to the ambulance. The other woman was extracted from the plane.

The single-engine Mooney M20 crashed under unknown circumstances around 11:10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The pilot was executing a go-around when the accident occurred. The plane came to rest in a pond about ¼-mile off the departure end of Runway 13," the FAA said. The incident is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft is owned by Spencer W. John, according to the FAA's registry.

The Palo Alto airport is a general aviation field, owned and operated by the city. It's the tenth busiest single runway airport in California, according to the city's website.

Further information was not immediately available.

