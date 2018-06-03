2.8 Magnitude Quake Rattles Danville: USGS

A 2.8 magnitude quake rattled Danville Sunday morning, according to the USGS. (June 3, 2018)

A 2.8 magnitude quake rattled Danville Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor, which was centered in the area of Morninghome and Park Hill roads, struck at 6:34 a.m., according to the USGS.

Two smaller quakes — magitude 1.6 and magnitude 1.2 — also hit the same area within minutes of the 2.8 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS.

