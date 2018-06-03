2.8 Magnitude Quake Rattles Danville: USGS - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

2.8 Magnitude Quake Rattles Danville: USGS

By Brendan Weber

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    South Tahoe’s Only All-Suite, “All Things Tahoe” Resort
    USGS
    A 2.8 magnitude quake rattled Danville Sunday morning, according to the USGS. (June 3, 2018)

    A 2.8 magnitude quake rattled Danville Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

    The temblor, which was centered in the area of Morninghome and Park Hill roads, struck at 6:34 a.m., according to the USGS.

    Two smaller quakes — magitude 1.6 and magnitude 1.2 — also hit the same area within minutes of the 2.8 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS.

    Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices