Small Electrical Fire Sparks on Oakland Zoo Gondola: FD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 6:21 PM PST on Jan 14, 2018 | Updated at 6:32 PM PST on Jan 14, 2018

    The Oakland Zoo had a fire spark on its gondola ride on Sunday. (Jan. 14, 2018)

    A small electrical fire sparked on the gondola ride at the Oakland Zoo Sunday afternoon, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

    When firefighters arrived, the situation was under control, fire officials said. The flames affected only one of the gondolas on the ride that debuted at the zoo last June.

    An Oakland Zoo spokeswoman said a small fire ignited in the engine that propels the Sky Ride. Riders were stuck for about 15 minutes as zoo crews quickly put out the fire and got the passengers off.

    The ride is inspected every year by Cal/OSHA and had most recently passed.

    No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

