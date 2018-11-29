Small Explosion Prompts Evacuation at SF Hall of Justice; Suspect Arrested - NBC Bay Area
Small Explosion Prompts Evacuation at SF Hall of Justice; Suspect Arrested

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    The San Francisco Hall of Justice was evacuated Thursday after a small explosion on the ground floor. (Nov. 29, 2018)

    A person is in custody and evacuations have been lifted at San Francisco's Hall of Justice after an incendiary device went off in the lobby of the building Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

    The small explosion was reported at about 11:10 a.m. on the ground floor of the building at 850 Bryant St.

    No injuries were reported but the building was evacuated, San Francisco police Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

    A person is in custody in connection with the case but Gatpandan did not have any other information about their identity.

    The all-clear was given at 1:38 p.m. and people were allowed back inside, she said.

    San Francisco sheriff's spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said criminal court hearings at the building have been canceled for the rest of the day.

