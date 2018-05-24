String of Small Fires Break Out in Downtown San Jose

NBC Bay Area File image

At least nine small fires broke out across an area of downtown San Jose Thursday morning, according to the fire department.

Fire officials are not yet calling the blazes suspicious or linked to arson at this point, but they are investigating, San Jose Fire Department Capt. Mitch Matlow said.

Below is a list of locations and times for the small fires:

628 S. 10th St; 5:36 a.m.

536 S. 8th St.; 5:41 a.m.

S. 7th Street and E. William Street; 5:51 a.m.

360 E. Reed St.; 5:51 a.m.

S. 7th Street and E. San Salvador Street; 5:53 a.m.

780 S. 10th St.; 6:01 a.m.

522 S. 7th St.; 6:06 a.m.

S. 7th Street and E. San Salvador Street; 6:09 a.m.

400 S. 7th St.; 6:20 a.m.

Further information was not available.