String of Small Fires Break Out in Downtown San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

String of Small Fires Break Out in Downtown San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Mattress For Your Sleep Style
    NBC Bay Area
    File image

    At least nine small fires broke out across an area of downtown San Jose Thursday morning, according to the fire department.

    Fire officials are not yet calling the blazes suspicious or linked to arson at this point, but they are investigating, San Jose Fire Department Capt. Mitch Matlow said.

    Below is a list of locations and times for the small fires:

    • 628 S. 10th St; 5:36 a.m.
    • 536 S. 8th St.; 5:41 a.m.
    • S. 7th Street and E. William Street; 5:51 a.m.
    • 360 E. Reed St.; 5:51 a.m.
    • S. 7th Street and E. San Salvador Street; 5:53 a.m.
    • 780 S. 10th St.; 6:01 a.m.
    • 522 S. 7th St.; 6:06 a.m.
    • S. 7th Street and E. San Salvador Street; 6:09 a.m.
    • 400 S. 7th St.; 6:20 a.m.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices