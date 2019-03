A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of San Jose late Monday, according to the USGS.

The temblor was centered about 14.5 miles southeast of San Jose's Alum Rock area, the USGS said, and about 7.5 miles northeast of Morgan Hill.

Further information was not immediately available.

Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.