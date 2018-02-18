Small Plane Lands on Highway 101 Near San Martin Airport: FAA - NBC Bay Area
Small Plane Lands on Highway 101 Near San Martin Airport: FAA

By Brendan Weber

Published 3 hours ago

    Joshua Miller via Twitter
    A small plane comes to rest after landing on Highway 101 in Santa Clara County. (Feb. 18, 2018)

    The pilot of a small plane experiencing engine failure safely landed on a grassy area in the middle of Highway 101 near the San Martin Airport in south Santa Clara County Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

    The pilot, who was the only person on the single-engine Piper PA-46 aircraft, was not hurt, FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor stated.

    The plane was not damaged, Gregor said.

    Further information was not available.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.

