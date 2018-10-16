A small WWII-era plane ran off the runway and crashed into a fence at the Livermore airport. (Oct. 16, 2018)

A small WWII-era plane ran off the runway and crashed into a perimeter fence at the Livermore Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot of the single-engine Consolidated Vultee BT-13A was practicing touch-and-goes when the incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

A touch-and-go is a procedure where the pilot lands and then takes off again without stopping.

The pilot and a passenger on board the plane was not injured, Gregor said.

No other information was immediately available.