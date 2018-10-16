Small WWII-Era Plane Runs Off Runway at Livermore Airport: FAA - NBC Bay Area
Small WWII-Era Plane Runs Off Runway at Livermore Airport: FAA

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 29 minutes ago

    A small WWII-era plane ran off the runway and crashed into a fence at the Livermore airport. (Oct. 16, 2018)

    A small WWII-era plane ran off the runway and crashed into a perimeter fence at the Livermore Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

    The pilot of the single-engine Consolidated Vultee BT-13A was practicing touch-and-goes when the incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

    A touch-and-go is a procedure where the pilot lands and then takes off again without stopping.

    The pilot and a passenger on board the plane was not injured, Gregor said.

    No other information was immediately available.

