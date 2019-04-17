Aerial footage shows damage at the Saint Laurent store on Geary Street in San Francisco. (April 17, 2019)

A suspect busted into a high-end fashion store in San Francisco early Wednesday and stole multiple items before ditching the scene, according to police.

The burglary occurred at the Yves Saint Laurent store on Geary Street, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m.

Police said the suspect backed a vehicle into the storefront, causing a window to shatter. The suspect proceeded to steal "a number of items" before hopping back in the vehicle and fleeing westbound on Geary Street.

Aerial footage of the scene showed damage to the storefront, a car tire on the sidewalk and police tape blocking access to the business.

Investigators are still trying to determine how much the stolen items were worth.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police.