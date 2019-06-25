Sneak Peek at San Francisco International Airport's Harvey Milk Terminal - NBC Bay Area
Sneak Peek at San Francisco International Airport's Harvey Milk Terminal

By Pete Suratos

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Sneak Peek at SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal

    The Harvey Milk Terminal at San Francisco International Airport is set to open next month. It's the first terminal in the world to honor a member of the LGBTQ community. Pete Suratos provides a sneak peek of what travelers will soon see inside the terminal.

    The Harvey Milk Terminal at San Francisco International Airport is set to open up to travelers in July.

    The $2.4 billion terminal, which is named in honor of former San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California, will include nine gates, improved passenger circulation and new concessions.

    Aside from the normal features travelers would find in most airport terminals, SFO's new terminal will be the first to commemorate a member of the LGBTQ community as it honors the life and legacy of Milk. 

    Milk served as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in the late 1970s before he and Mayor George Moscone were shot and killed by a former colleague in 1978.

    The Milk exhibit inside the terminal will feature content from the archives of the San Francisco Library and GLBT Historical Society.

    To get a sneak peek of the Harvey Milk Terminal, watch Pete Suratos' report in the video player at the top of this article.

