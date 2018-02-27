 White Magic: Snow in Northern California - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Shelter in Place in Pittsburg
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

White Magic: Snow in Northern California

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

7 PHOTOS

12 minutes ago

Snow, hail, sleet - call it what you want, but parts of NorCal are covered in white magic! Check out these incredible photos sent to us by community members who couldn't get enough of this rare sight.
More Photo Galleries
Search Dogs, Handlers Look for Signs of Hope in Montecito
WAGS Brigade: Therapy Animals Bring Joy and Delight in SFO
Connect With Us
AdChoices