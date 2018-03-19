So-Called Flintstone House Becomes Even More Cartoonish

Dinosaurs recently have been spotted along Interstate 280 on the Peninsula. They're hanging out by a Hillsborough home known as the "Flintstone house."
A retired media mogul bought the home last May for a reported $2.8 million and is apparently making it even more Flintstone-like, installing 15-foot tall dinosaurs, along with a woolly mammoth and a giraffe.
On the side opposite the interstate and out of view of motorists, the new owner also installed a life-size statue of the one and only Fred Flintstone.