So-Called Flintstone House Becomes Even More Cartoonish

The new owner of the so-called Flintstone house in Hillsborough had installed a life-sized statue of Fred Flintstone and other stone-age characters.

Dinosaurs recently have been spotted along Interstate 280 on the Peninsula. They're hanging out by a Hillsborough home known as the "Flintstone house."

A retired media mogul bought the home last May for a reported $2.8 million and is apparently making it even more Flintstone-like, installing 15-foot tall dinosaurs, along with a woolly mammoth and a giraffe.

On the side opposite the interstate and out of view of motorists, the new owner also installed a life-size statue of the one and only Fred Flintstone.