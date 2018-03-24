Soft Spring Days at Bodega Bay Lodge

Early spring might be one of the shoulderiest of shoulder seasons, but don't tell that to those people who love to travel. High seasons can bring bustle to beloved destinations, but a shoulder season, while a mite cooler, or a mite breezier, or a little damper, can be pure, unbustled bliss. Few spots personify this as well as the Sonoma Coast, or perhaps "coastify" it, is more apt. It's sublime in the softest days of early spring, and stealing away to a sublime spot to experience that softness is often just the ticket for remedying an overly weary soul.



Bodega Bay Lodge happens to be such a spot, and its water-close location only lends it soft-edged, watercolor-cool beauty. It enjoyed a renovation in 2017, but the birds, vistas, and stroll-ready beaches just outside are just as you remember them, if you're a longtime Bodega Bay buff. Take a look around now at some snapshots of the recently refreshed property.