A view of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 23, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Santa Rosa construction company is holding an open house Saturday and Sunday to showcase a net-zero energy consumption, 100% solar house that is replacing a Santa Rosa family's home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in October 2017.

Mikara Construction Inc. of Santa Rosa, BONE Structure, a San Francisco steel framing company and architects Brendan Kelly and Kerry Morgan will hold the public event at 3500 Rolling Oaks Road in rural east Santa Rosa.

Howard Booster and his wife Merritt lost their home in the Oct. 9, 2017 Tubbs Fire. They decided to rebuild a home with a new design.

Their new home will have Bone Structure's pre-fabricated steel framing and Mikara Construction will build windows, plumbing, cabinets, the roof, electrical and interior finishes. The Booster family homes to be in their new home this summer.

Stefan Belina, BONE Structure's director of communication said the Boosters' rebuild story is about perseverance, determination and new beginnings.

It also is about how a super-energy efficient, net-zero energy consumption home can be built quickly designed and assembled with a patented steel construction technology.

The homes have no mold, moisture or premature deterioration of materials and offer larger windows and open living spaces without load-bearing walls, according to BONE Structures.

The open house is 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday