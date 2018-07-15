Two Dead After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Alameda County

At least two people were killed and a third injured after a solo-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County near the Upper San Leandro Reservoir on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the double-fatal crash was first reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Redwood and Maciel roads, and involved an overturned red Mazda. The injured person was transported to a local hospital but an update on their condition wasn't available as of midnight.

The CHP didn't have any information on road closures.