The driver of a vehicle involved in a street race in Oakland Saturday died after losing control and striking a light pole, police said.

The incident occured around 5 p.m. on the 5100 block of San Leandro Street, police said.

"A life was lost to street racing tonight," the police department tweeted. "OPD and CHP are out here tonight to keep our community safe."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's traffic investigators at 510-777-8558 or 510-777-8570.