Some Bay Area DMV Offices Open Early to Reduce Wait Times

Some California Department of Motor Vehicle offices in the Bay Area are opening early in hopes of alleviating wait times driven up by folks getting in line to get their hands on a new form of identification.

Beginning on Monday, both the San Jose Driver License Processing Center at 2222 Senter Rd. in San Jose and the Oakland office located at 5300 Claremont Ave. will open at 7 a.m. four days a week with the exception of Wednesdays when doors open at 9 a.m.

On top of the two offices opening early, 14 Bay Area DMV offices in cities such as San Francisco, El Cerrito and Concord will offer Saturday service — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — starting in early August.

The DMV plans to hire 400 new employees statewide in order to handle the change in office operating times.

Folks headed to the DMV are encouraged to make an appointment and to have all of their necessary documents ready when they arrive in order to speed up their visit.