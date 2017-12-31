Some Bay Area Pot Retailers Opening Early Monday

Some Bay Area pot retailers will be opening their doors early Monday. (Dec. 31, 2017)

A handful of marijuana dispensaries in the Bay Area are opening early on New Year's Day to mark the beginning of recreational sales following the passage of a state ballot measure in 2016.

Some dispensaries in Berkeley and Oakland are opening as early as 6 a.m. Monday after being licensed by California and their respective cities for recreational sales following the passage of Proposition 64 in November 2016.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin is among the expected attendees at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Berkeley Patients Group at 2366 San Pablo Ave.

Harborside's location at 1840 Embarcadero in Oakland will also open at 6 a.m., while its San Jose location at 1365 N. 10th St. will open at 9 a.m.

Another Oakland dispensary, Purple Heart Patient Center at 415 Fourth St., will also open at 6 a.m. and is offering free tacos for early-rising customers.

While Oakland, Berkeley and San Jose signed off on various dispensaries to begin recreational sales starting Monday, other cities including San Francisco did not approve legislation for it in time for the start of the new year.

In San Francisco's case, legislation was not signed until early December following lengthy debates over regulatory issues for the dispensaries.

Ultimately, the board opted for a 600-foot buffer zone around city schools and did not institute bans or caps for the number of dispensaries in each supervisorial district.

The city's existing 45 medical marijuana dispensaries and delivery services will be able to begin recreational sales as early as Saturday.