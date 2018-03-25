One Giants fan entering the Oakland Coliseum parking lot Sunday said he would pay extra instead of saying "Go A's."

The Oakland Athletics followed through on their promise to charge San Francisco Giants fans more for Oakland Coliseum parking Sunday in the opener of the exhibition Bay Bridge Series.

Some Giants fans were willing to play along and say, "Go A's" to parking attendants, but others stood by their principles and paid an extra $20 on top of the regular $30 parking charge at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Oakland announced Saturday that parking will cost $50 for Giants fans for the 2018 season. A's season-ticket holders can get prepaid parking for $10 and other Oakland fans will pay $30, the team announced.

A's President Dave Kaval made the announcement as a play on the cross-bay rivalry, but NBC Bay Area legal analyst Steven Clark said the promotion could actually raise legal concerns because it seeks to charge one group more than another for the same parking privileges.

Kaval has a history of offbeat promotions for the team, and this one didn't translate to success on the field, as the Giants defeated the A's 5-1.

The A's announcement did not go unnoticed on social media. In response, BART tweeted, "We have a solution for this," doubtless referring to the fact that those who take public transit don't have to pay anything at all for parking.