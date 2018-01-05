Some San Francisco Dispensaries Given Green Light to Seek License to Sell Recreational Marijuana - NBC Bay Area
Some San Francisco Dispensaries Given Green Light to Seek License to Sell Recreational Marijuana

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago

    Mathew Sumner/AP
    A customer purchases marijuana at Harborside marijuana dispensary, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Starting New Year's Day, recreational marijuana can be sold legally in California.

    Seven medical cannabis dispensaries in San Francisco have been given the green light to seek a temporary state license to start selling recreational marijuana beginning Saturday, according to city officials.

    San Francisco was among those California cities where recreational pot was not immediately available starting Jan. 1 because local regulations were not approved in time to start issuing city licenses needed to get state permits.

    The seven San Francisco shops that could be selling recreational weed come Saturday are Grass Roots, Harvest on Geary, MediThrive, Shambhala, ReLeaf Herbal Cooperative, The Apothecarium and The Green Cross.

    For the dispensaries to legally sell recreational pot starting Saturday, they must receive a temporary retail license from the state. 

    California voters in 2016 approved Proposition 64, making it legal for those people above the age of 21 to grow and possess limited amounts of recreational pot. Legal sales didn't actually kick in until New Year's Day.

    In San Francisco's case, legislation was not signed until early December following lengthy debates over regulatory issues for the dispensaries, hence the delay in recreational sales.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

