Some Sonoma County school districts will continue to have school closures in the coming week because of the Kincade Fire and air quality, according to the county Office of Education.

The following school districts on Sunday reported their school schedules for next week:

Geyserville Unified School District will be closed Monday through Friday.

Healdsburg Unified School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will evaluate reopening on Wednesday.

Mark West Union School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will evaluate reopening on Wednesday.

Windsor Unified School District will be closed Monday through Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday.

Some school districts near the Kincade Fire burn zone need to clean air filters, and in some cases school facilities, before students can return.

Up-to-date information can be found at scoe.org/schoolclosures. Any updates for the week will be shared by the SCOE at about 6 p.m. each day, the office said.