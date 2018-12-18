The County of Sonoma and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in 2013.

A Sonoma County sheriff's deputy shot Andy Lopez as the teen walked along a street in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa while carrying a pellet gun that looked like an AK-47 rifle.

The county and the Sheriff's Office have agreed to pay the family $3 million in the wrongful death case.

"The deputy was cleared of all wrong doing," said Sheriff Rob Giodano. "I understand why he did what he did. The reality is fake firearms are responsible for deaths and injuries every year in this country. So if you have them, get rid of them," Giordano continued.

Supreme Court Could Decide on Andy Lopez Case

The United States Supreme Court could decide as soon as Thursday whether to hear an appeal from Sonoma County regarding a ruling that allows a sheriff's deputy to be sued for the use of excessive force in the deadly shooting of a teenager in Santa Rosa who was carrying a toy rifle. Pete Suratos reports. (Published Thursday, June 14, 2018)

Refresh for updates on this breaking story.