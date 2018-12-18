Sonoma County Agrees to Pay $3 Million to Family of 13-Year-Old Killed by Deputy - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Sonoma County Agrees to Pay $3 Million to Family of 13-Year-Old Killed by Deputy

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sweat More, Sleep Better
    TELEMUNDO 48
    File image of a shirt featuring the image of Andy Lopez.

    The County of Sonoma and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in 2013.

    A Sonoma County sheriff's deputy shot Andy Lopez as the teen walked along a street in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa while carrying a pellet gun that looked like an AK-47 rifle.

    The county and the Sheriff's Office have agreed to pay the family $3 million in the wrongful death case. 

    "The deputy was cleared of all wrong doing," said Sheriff Rob Giodano. "I understand why he did what he did. The reality is fake firearms are responsible for deaths and injuries every year in this country. So if you have them, get rid of them," Giordano continued.

    Supreme Court Could Decide on Andy Lopez Case

    [BAY] Supreme Court Could Decide on Andy Lopez Case

    The United States Supreme Court could decide as soon as Thursday whether to hear an appeal from Sonoma County regarding a ruling that allows a sheriff's deputy to be sued for the use of excessive force in the deadly shooting of a teenager in Santa Rosa who was carrying a toy rifle. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published Thursday, June 14, 2018)

    Refresh for updates on this breaking story.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices