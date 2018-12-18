The County of Sonoma and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in 2013.
A Sonoma County sheriff's deputy shot Andy Lopez as the teen walked along a street in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa while carrying a pellet gun that looked like an AK-47 rifle.
The county and the Sheriff's Office have agreed to pay the family $3 million in the wrongful death case.
"The deputy was cleared of all wrong doing," said Sheriff Rob Giodano. "I understand why he did what he did. The reality is fake firearms are responsible for deaths and injuries every year in this country. So if you have them, get rid of them," Giordano continued.
