Two people were shot, including one fatally, during separate home invasions in Sonma County Thursday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Three suspects believed to be linked to the home invasions were taken into custody after a chase that ended in a crash in Vallejo, and a fourth suspect was tracked down later, according to the sheriff's office. They were still searching for the last outstanding suspect, a woman.

SWAT teams were scouring the Vallejo neighborhood late Thursday after a police chase ended with the suspects' minivan crashing and injuring more innocent bystanders and leaving two violent home invasion suspects on the loose.

The lone remaining suspect is described only as a heavy-set African-American woman.

2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Sonoma County Home Invasions: Sheriff

Paul Wilke was driving his wife to a doctor appointment at Kaiser when the van slammed into them. He suffered five broken ribs and a possible punctured lung.

"Just shocking," he said. "You don’t expect to be at the wrong end of a hit and run on any normal day, especially one that involves a manhunt, murder and police chase. It’s just shocking."

Police found guns and other evidence inside the minivan and were able to arrest three of the suspects. They said the two suspects still at large should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the crime spree began about 4:20 a.m. with a home invasion in Santa Rosa, where five suspects looking for marijuana tied up a family and shot and wounded one of the victims. Two hours later, they hit another Santa Rosa home, where one person was killed.

The fatal shooting occurred at a home located along the 3600 block of Melcon Lane near Santa Rosa, according to the sheriff's office. The other shooting happened along the 1900 block of Fulton Road.