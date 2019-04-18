Man With Pellet Gun Detained at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose: PD - NBC Bay Area
Man With Pellet Gun Detained at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose: PD

By NBC Bay Area

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Police flock to Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose where a man with a pellet gun was detained. (April 18, 2019)

    Multiple police vehicles responded to reports of a man with a gun Thursday morning at the Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose.

    Police told NBC Bay Area that a man with a pellet gun had been detained at the hospital emergency room on Samaritan Drive. No injuries were reported, according to San Jose police.

    The suspect walked into ER and claimed to have a gun, according to county health officials. The hospital was placed on lockdown. 

    No other information was immediately available.

