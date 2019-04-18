Police flock to Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose where a man with a pellet gun was detained. (April 18, 2019)

Multiple police vehicles responded to reports of a man with a gun Thursday morning at the Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose.

Police told NBC Bay Area that a man with a pellet gun had been detained at the hospital emergency room on Samaritan Drive. No injuries were reported, according to San Jose police.

The suspect walked into ER and claimed to have a gun, according to county health officials. The hospital was placed on lockdown.

