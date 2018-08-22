Head of California DMV Evaluates South Bay Offices

The head of the California Department of Motor Vehicles stopped in the South Bay Wednesday to talk about the problems plaguing the agency in an effort to evaluate all offices across the state.

"We truly understand the frustration of the customers. This is not acceptable," said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto. "This is unusual for us. We are working actively to make a better customer service and we'll continue to work actively until we level this off."

Shiomoto spoke about the long waits, broken down website and need for more hours.

Starting next month, two more DMV offices will be open on Saturdays and another two will open their doors an hour earlier.



