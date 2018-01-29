South Bay Home to 2 Top U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018: Report

Santa Clara County is apparently home to two of the top places to visit in 2018, according to TripAdvisor. They chose 30 spots from around the country. San Jose/Santa Clara made the cut. The site mentions landmarks such as the Winchester Mystery House and the iconic Lick Observatory on top of Mount Hamilton as highlights. Sacramento is the only other California city on the list. (Published Monday, Jan 29, 2018)

Santa Clara County is apparently home to two of the top places to visit in 2018, according to TripAdvisor. They chose 30 spots from around the country.... See More