A driver traveling in the Los Gatos-San Jose area said his vehicle was shot at Tuesday night, marking the third reported freeway shooting in the South Bay this week.

The driver told authorities that he was traveling from southbound Highway 17 to southbound Highway 85 when he heard a thud, according to the California Highway Patrol. When the driver got home and inspected his car, he found what appeared to be a bullet hole.

Also on Tuesday night, the CHP responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 680 in San Jose that left at least one person injured.

The night before, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on I-680 in Milpitas.